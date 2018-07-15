Teenage Girls Robbed By Men Armed With Baseball Bats In Dublin
Two teenage girls have been robbed by a couple of men with baseball bats in Skerries in Dublin.
The 19 year olds were on their way from Longtitude Festival at around 1.45 on Saturday morning.
A car pulled up and two men carrying baseball bats approached the girls.
The men threatened the girls before taking a handbag from one of them.
They tried to take the a bag from the other girl but her screams alerted people in the area and the men fled the scene in a car.
Gardai in Skerries are appealing for witnesses.