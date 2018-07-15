Two teenage girls have been robbed by a couple of men with baseball bats in Skerries in Dublin.

The 19 year olds were on their way from Longtitude Festival at around 1.45 on Saturday morning.

A car pulled up and two men carrying baseball bats approached the girls.

The men threatened the girls before taking a handbag from one of them.

They tried to take the a bag from the other girl but her screams alerted people in the area and the men fled the scene in a car.

Gardai in Skerries are appealing for witnesses.