Gardai are investigating the discovery of a 16 year old Stowaway found in the back of a trailer in Croke Park in Dublin yesterday.

It's understood the teenage boy was hidden in a container carrying concert equipment for the Rolling Stones ahead of their gig next week.

The truck had travelled from Calais in France via the UK, before arriving at Dublin Port.

The teenager has been taken into the care of child and family agency Tusla.