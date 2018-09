A teenager has been charged with the murder of an Italian man in Co Offaly a year ago.

56 year old Bruno Rolandi was found with stab wounds at a house in Green Road, Ballymoran, Edenderry on the 19th of November, 2017.

18 year old Alexander Whelan, of Green Road in Edenderry, appeared before Tullamore District Court this morning charged with his murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.