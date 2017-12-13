16-year-old Izzy Dezu suddenly collapsed during an under 16s match last night

A teenage boy has died after collapsing during a football match in Dublin.

First aid was given to 16-year-old Izzy Dezu on the pitch at the AUL complex on the Clonshaugh Road on the north side of the city yesterday evening.

He played for Cherry Orchard FC and joined Shelbourne Youths this year.

He was taking part in an Under 16s match against St Kevin's Boys when he suddenly collapsed in the second half.

It is understood a defibrillator was used to try and revive him.

He was brought by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, however he was later pronounced dead.

In a statement this morning, Shelbourne FC said it was heartbroken to confirm the tragic news.

Reporting from Aideen Finnegan ...