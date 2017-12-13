A teenage boy has died after collapsing during a football match in Dublin.

First aid was given to 16-year-old Izzy Dezu on the pitch at the AUL complex on the Clonshaugh Road on the north side of the city yesterday evening.

He played for Cherry Orchard FC and joined Shelbourne Youths this year.

He was taking part in an Under 16s match against St Kevin's Boys when he suddenly collapsed in the second half.

It is understood a defibrillator was used to try and revive him.

He was brought by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, however he was later pronounced dead.

In a statement this morning, Shelbourne FC said it was heartbroken to confirm the tragic news.

We are heartbroken to have to confirm the news that our Academy U16 player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed and died during a match last night.



The thoughts of everyone at Shelbourne FC are with his family and friends who have been devastated by his tragic loss.



May he rest in peace. — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) December 13, 2017

Reporting from Aideen Finnegan ...