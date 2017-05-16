A coroner in South Carolina has warned about the dangers of excessive caffeine intake after a teenager collapsed and died at school.

16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe drank a coffee, a large fizzy drink and an energy drink in two hours.

He'd been considered healthy and had no undiagnosed heart condition.

It was ruled that the student died after his heart fell out of rhythm due to the amount of caffeine ingested into his system over such a short period of time.

David's father Seán wants to stop anyone else from dying this way.