A teenager has been killed in a crash in Co Cavan this morning.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in the Kingscourt area at around 1.55am this morning.

An 18-year-old man was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a another car.

His body was removed to Cavan General Mortuary where a post mortem will be carried out.

The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old man, was not injured in the incident.

The road is currently closed to allow for a Garda forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-969-4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.



