Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 16 year old was seriously injured in a crash in Cork last night.

The girl was knocked down on a Main Street in Ballincollig at 7:45pm.

She was taken to University Hospital Cork for treatment.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed overnight to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to examine the scene, but has since reopened.



Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200.