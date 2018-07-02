Gardaí are investigating a serious assault in West Dublin that's left a 17 year old boy in intensive care.

It's understood the teenager sustained head injuries during a row involving number of people on the street outside a house at Rowlagh Gardens in Ronanstown at approximately 1 am this morning (Monday).

Gardaí say the young man returned home after the assault, but his condition worsened and he was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

He is currently in Beaumont hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for information.