The World Health Organisation is warning young people's health is being harmed by a dramatic rise in social media and computer games.

The study survey over 200-thousand children in 42 countries

Data shows children as young as 11 are spending increasing amounts of time on PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Over a 12 year period, use increased for both sexes, but it more than tripled for girls aged 15 and over.

It suggests that the dramatic increase in screen time is leading to health problems such as obesity but experts say that it can also cause mental health problems and sleep deprivation.

They say the key word is balance and want to create awareness through education, particularly among parents.

Nicole Gernon filed this report for the National Lunchtime News: