Ten people have died and 15 are injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in Toronto.



At least five of those hurt are in a critical condition.

Witnesses say the vehicle swerved across four lanes to hit passers-by "deliberately".

Mon Apr23 1:45pm police responded to van striking multiple pedestrians Yonge St & Finch St Toronto~At 4:30pm press conference Deputy Chief Peter Yuen confirmed 9 people are dead & 16 injured~Van driver arrested~POLICE ASK PUBLIC TO REFRAIN FROM CALLING 911 UNLESS EMERGENCY ^sm pic.twitter.com/ZyAJS8rQDv — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 23, 2018

Officers say they have arrested the driver of the van but have not given any details on age, gender or possible motive.

Footage from the scene appears to show a man being arrested.

Police were called just before 1.30pm local time (7.30pm Irish time) to the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, a busy area north of downtown Toronto, where the van mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's a tragedy.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we're monitoring the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2018

