Paddle-boarders off the coast of California had a shock, after a shark alert was issued to them by police helicopter.

They were warned that they were swimming next to around 15 great white sharks

A woman was bitten in a similar location last month and is still recovering.

The message came from Orange County Sheriff's Department after people had ignored shark notices posted on a beach.

Police in California warn paddleboarders to exit the water in a "calm manner" as they are "next to approximately 15 great white sharks." pic.twitter.com/q1HAbKn7ZX — ABC News (@ABC) May 12, 2017





Can you imagine!