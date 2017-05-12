Terrifying Video Shows Paddleboarders Swimming Beside 15 great White Sharks
Paddle-boarders off the coast of California had a shock, after a shark alert was issued to them by police helicopter.
They were warned that they were swimming next to around 15 great white sharks
A woman was bitten in a similar location last month and is still recovering.
The message came from Orange County Sheriff's Department after people had ignored shark notices posted on a beach.
Police in California warn paddleboarders to exit the water in a "calm manner" as they are "next to approximately 15 great white sharks." pic.twitter.com/q1HAbKn7ZX— ABC News (@ABC) May 12, 2017
Can you imagine!