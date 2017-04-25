Gardai say a terrorist attack similar to what happened in Stockholm in recent weeks could happen here, and frontline gardai arent prepared for it.



Calls for counterterrorism training and mandatory sentences for assaulting gardai are being heard at the GRA conference.



The conference will hear from the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister this afternoon, as well as the GRA President, whos blamed management for the recent breath test debacle.



Juliette Gash reports from Co. Galway;



Gardai overwhelmingly passed a motion calling for "an audit to establish the exact number of assaults on Garda members, the nature of assaults, the consequences of those assaults on the members concerned, and to track the prosecution or otherwise of the assailants"

The motion also called on the Justice Minister to "immediately introduce legislation that provides for a mandatory prison sentence upon conviction for an assault causing harm or seious assault on any member of An Garda Siochána or any member of the frontline emergency services."

Gardai vote in favour of mandatory sentences for assaults. KK garda still has ltd movement 3 yrs after assault #gardarep @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/QflIatq5un — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 25, 2017

This garda received 22 staples in his elbow after being assaulted in Co. Kilkenny. He still had limited movement three years on