The British Food Standards Agency has started an investigation into Tesco after a number of families complained their Christmas was ruined - by rotten turkeys.



Britain's biggest supermarket has apologised and says it's also looking into claims of rancid and foul-smelling festive meats.



Leanne Gidlow is among customers who say their dinner was ruined;



@Tesco. Opened my Turkey up this morning and it absolutely stinks. Stored correctly this end. To say I'm upset, is an understatement! Ruined my planned family meal 😡 Thank you👏 — Lorraine Douglas (@LorraineDxx) December 25, 2017

On St. Stephen's Day, Tesco tweeted the following recipe idea, which wasn't well received.

Not sure what to do with the your turkey leftovers? From burgers to pies, transform them with our fave recipes! https://t.co/ahitkP5H7Q



However you do Christmas, Everyone's Welcome at Tesco. #EveryonesWelcome pic.twitter.com/hRov3bplaT — Tesco (@Tesco) December 26, 2017