Donald Trump has criticised the FBI again - after leaked text messages claimed top officials did not want him to become president.

It's emerged they called him a "loathsome human" and an "idiot".

He spoke as he pledged his support to America's intelligence service at one of its graduation ceremonies.

Mr Trump said it was "a shame what happened" with the FBI as he travelled to the agency's headquarters to give an address.

Mr Trump called the agency's handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation "really disgraceful".

"We're going to rebuild the FBI," he said.

He also claimed to be "more loyal than anyone could be" to police.

Security strategist Fred Fleitz says the leaks could actually benefit Trump.

"When FBI agents are exchanging texts that use the words 'Trump insurance', this is ammunition for the president to make his case that this was indeed a witch hunt".