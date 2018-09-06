Twelve boys who were rescued from a cave in Thailand have relived their ordeal at a Bangkok exhibition.

The boys crawled through a 10-metre replica tunnel in front of crowds who turned out to see them speak at a reproduction of the cave at one of the city's largest shopping centres.

As well as the murky brown tunnel, the exhibition features underwater robots, dive suits and the simulated sound of dripping water.

Wow! Wasn’t expecting this. Thai boys rescued from cave crawl through 10m fake cave tunnel at Bangkok exhibition @SkyNews #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/G89o7DbGDA — Siobhan Robbins Sky (@SiobhanRobbins) September 6, 2018

The 12 school football players and their coach were trapped in Thailand's northern Chaing Rai province for more than two weeks after entering the cave at the end of June.

They survived for nine days on water dripping from rocks before they were discovered on a muddy mound by divers.

It comes as the boys will be guests of honour at a government-sponsored dinner to thank those involved in the rescue at Bangkok's Royal Plaza, a large public square in the heart of city's old quarter.