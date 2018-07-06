A Thai rescuer has died after falling unconscious during the operation to rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave complex.

It's reported the 38 year old former Navy Seal was putting oxygen tanks along a potential exit route - but died from a lack of oxygen.

He had been working as a volunteer during an overnight mission to rescue the boys.

The group's been trapped underground in Chiang Rai for nearly two weeks.

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave where the group have been trapped since 23 June.