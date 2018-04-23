The Academic have been announced as the support act for the Rolling Stones at Croke Park.



The Westmeath band will warm up the crowd before Mick Jagger and Co take to the stage on the 17th of May.

It'll be the biggest gig of their career, playing to a potential crowd of over 80,000.





Lead guitarist Matt Murtagh says it's a dream come true; 'I don't think any of our GAA careers would have taken us here, but now we are which is the most surreal part. it's a life changing day'.

Peter Aikan of Aiken Promotions says The Academic were handpicked by The Rolling Stones themselves: 'It's great for Ireland. I think it's good a young Irish band who've been on the road for a number of years get to play a gig like this in their 20s'.