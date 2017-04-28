Maternity service users in Ireland are calling on the Sisters of Charity themselves to clarify whether certain medical procedures will be permitted at the new National Maternity Hospital.



While the St Vincents Hospital Group has said it will allow all legal procedures, AIMS Ireland wants the religious order themselves to make a statement.



It comes as a former Master of the Rotunda has said hes not convinced that full clinical autonomy can be achieved at the new facility.



Juliette Gash reports;



. @AIMSIreland wants clarity from Sisters of Charity on Abortion, IVF, Sterilisation in new #NationalMaternityHospital pic.twitter.com/kZPBKL1uw6



Sinn Fein are calling on the Health Minister to put in place legal guarantees that the new National Maternity Hospital has full independence from St Vincent's Hospital Group.

The party is putting forward a motion next week which will also call on the Government to implement the National Maternity Strategy.

Sinn Fein Health spokeswoman, Louise O'Reilly says she'd rather the Sisters of Charity had no role in the hospital, but that it's vital it's built quickly;