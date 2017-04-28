'Women don't want religious ethos controlling their body'

Maternity service users in Ireland are calling on the Sisters of Charity themselves to clarify whether certain medical procedures will be permitted at the new National Maternity Hospital.

While the St Vincents Hospital Group has said it will allow all legal procedures, AIMS Ireland wants the religious order themselves to make a statement.

It comes as a former Master of the Rotunda has said hes not convinced that full clinical autonomy can be achieved at the new facility.

Juliette Gash reports;