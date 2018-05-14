The average cost of a wedding in Ireland is almost 21 thousand euro.

44% of couples paid for the big day themselves, spending around 20 months planning.

According to Confetti Magazine, most brides are around 31 years of age, while 170 is the average number of wedding guests.

74% of people said they'd give €100 as a wedding present if they were attending on their own, and 62% of couples said they'd give €200 if they were invited together.

The survey also found that newly-weds spend just over 5 thousand euro on the honeymoon and €460 on a hen or stag do.