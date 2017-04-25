The Bathrobe Is The Latest Selfie Trend
The hotel dressing gown has emerged from the privacy of the ensuite to become another symbol of social media smugness.
Not content with posting snaps of their suite or their food, hotel guests are now bragging to their followers about the dressing gowns waiting in their rooms.
Sometimes we expose ourselves ✌🏻😊✌🏻#bathrobe #lifestyle #mood #feelingfree #throwback ❄️🇨🇭 ❄️
With more than 90 thousand pictures with the hashtag #bathrobe now posted on Instagram, hoteliers have now realised that upgrading theirs could mean new customers.
While one in five guests say that lounging in their hotel robe is their favourite part of a holiday.
