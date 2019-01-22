'The Favourite' has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

The movie, which was co-produced by Dublin-based Element Pictures, features among Best Picture and Best Actress, and has two nominees for Best Supporting Actress.

The moment the Element Pictures office learns they've been nominated for Best Picture is priceless.

Dublin born cinematographer Robbie Ryan picked up his first Oscar nomination for his work on The Favourite.

Speaking to Muireann O'Connell on Today FM earlier Robbie said "As my mum would say I'm 'excira' and 'delira' - I can't complain!"

"I' delighted for the film, the film is really brilliant. I've done loads of films where not many people have seen them, so it's lovely to have a film where a lot of people have seen it and love it. It's getting the recognition it probably deserves".

Meanwhile, Late Afternoon, written and directed by Louise Bagnall, is up for Best animated short film.

Vincent Lambe's 'Detainment' has also earned a nod in the Live Action Short category.