Over ten million people visited Ireland from overseas in 2017, bringing in 5.78 billion euro.

Screen tourism remains one of the biggest attractions with Stars Wars and Game of Thrones fans flocking to our shores.

However, Brexit remains one of the biggest challenges for Irish tourism with a recent decline in visitor numbers from the UK

Kim Buckley has this report:

The force is strong with Irish tourism after a record number of overseas visitors this year.

By the end of 2017, 10.65 million people will have visited the emerald Isle, generating €5.78 billion.

Tourism Ireland campaigns for both franchises have reached 224 million people around the world, that's worth around €40 million in advertising.

BREXIT remains the biggest challenge for Irish tourism in 2018. 4.68 million people traveled to Ireland from the UK last year, a drop of 3.8 percent.

However British tourists still represent the biggest ratio of nationalities to visit Ireland.

Tourism Ireland has set itself a target of attracting 10.8 million visitors in 2018, and growing revenue by 6 billion euro.

It plans to do this by increased investment, continued strength in digital and social media and capitalising on the new series of Game of Thrones and Star Wars episode 8 which is out later this month.