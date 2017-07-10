Someone at The Herald is in big trouble today following this epic blunder.

If you flick to the The Herald's sports section you'll see a massive picture of rapper Stormzy beside a full page article about Lukaku.

The Herald have mistaken Stormzy for Romelu Lukaku on their backpage. pic.twitter.com/UH1vIpzdPc — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) July 10, 2017

There it is, for all to see, one of the worst cases of mistaken identity we've seen in a long while.

People have been quick to take to twitter to voice their disappointment with the publication.

When you're hungover, can't be arsed, and a photo of any black man will suffice #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/qT1oauT2O5 — Fierce O'Leary (@SparkysBarnet) July 10, 2017

And you thought you were having a bad Monday....