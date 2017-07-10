The Herald Mistakenly Prints A Picture Of Stormzy Instead Of Lukaku
Someone at The Herald is in big trouble today following this epic blunder.
If you flick to the The Herald's sports section you'll see a massive picture of rapper Stormzy beside a full page article about Lukaku.
The Herald have mistaken Stormzy for Romelu Lukaku on their backpage. pic.twitter.com/UH1vIpzdPc— Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) July 10, 2017
There it is, for all to see, one of the worst cases of mistaken identity we've seen in a long while.
People have been quick to take to twitter to voice their disappointment with the publication.
Someone's in big trouble after this blooper 🙈#MUFC #Lukaku #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/jvKEavlZjF— Sportdec (@SportdecApp) July 10, 2017
When you're hungover, can't be arsed, and a photo of any black man will suffice #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/qT1oauT2O5— Fierce O'Leary (@SparkysBarnet) July 10, 2017
HOWAAAAAY MAN. 😳 a 0.4second Google search would've avoided this shame. #Lukaku #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/jFjYKyuTM1— Amy Victoria Sutton (@AV_Sutton) July 10, 2017
And you thought you were having a bad Monday....