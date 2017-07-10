This really happened

Someone at The Herald is in big trouble today following this epic blunder.

If you flick to the The Herald's sports section you'll see a massive picture of rapper Stormzy beside a full page article about Lukaku.

There it is, for all to see, one of the worst cases of mistaken identity we've seen in a long while.

People have been quick to take to twitter to voice their disappointment with the publication.

And you thought you were having a bad Monday....