U2 fans are gearing up for one of the band's biggest ever gigs.

The Dublin foursome are bringing their Joshua Tree tour home - playing to a sold out Croke Park tomorrow.

U2 released their fifth album, The Joshua Tree in 1987 making them global superstars.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary the band's embarked on a world wide tour, playing the album in full and now, it's come home to Dublin.

They'll play to over 80,000 fans in Croke Park tomorrow night with doors opening at 5pm

Thousands of fans are expected from all over the world, with plenty to keep them entertained including a Hot Press covers exhibition in Temple Bar.

People are being warned to give themselves plenty of time to get to the venue as extra security checks will be in place.

Gardai and MCD are warning people to arrive early but not too early, prepare to be searched, and not to bring any big bags.

Nicole Gernon reports: