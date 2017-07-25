People who spend money on cleaners, ready meals or living closer to work are happier than those who treat themselves in other ways, but then go and scrub their own bathroom.

Research has shown that despite having money, people were often unwilling to use it to pay someone to do the jobs they hate.

Harvard boffins undertook the study to find out how the ways in which we spend our money affect our life satisfaction.

They found that that people who buy nice houses in the suburbs can be often be miserable because of their long commute, or they still perform chores they hate, even though they can pay someone to do it.

So in short, it turns out that money can buy you happiness!