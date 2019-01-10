The Late Late Toy Show Was The Most Watched Show On Irish TV Last Year
The Late Late Toy Show was the most watched show on Irish television in 2018, according to the latest TAM Ireland/Nielsen ratings.
More than 1.5 million people tuned in to RTE 1 for the annual event hosted by Ryan Tubridy.
Ireland's Six Nations win over England was the second most-viewed, with 975,000 people watching on Virgin Media One.
The Irish rugby team's Autumn win over New Zealand holds the third highest ranking, just ahead of the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia.
Room to improve rounds out the top 5 - 859,000 people watched Daniel and Majella O'Donnell have their home renovated in February.
A combined number of 1,695,500 people tuned in to the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Finals.
Mrs Brown's Boys - Exotic Mammy had 688,000 viewers when it aired on RTE 1 on Christmas Day.