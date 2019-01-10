The Late Late Toy Show was the most watched show on Irish television in 2018, according to the latest TAM Ireland/Nielsen ratings.

More than 1.5 million people tuned in to RTE 1 for the annual event hosted by Ryan Tubridy.

Ireland's Six Nations win over England was the second most-viewed, with 975,000 people watching on Virgin Media One.

The Irish rugby team's Autumn win over New Zealand holds the third highest ranking, just ahead of the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia.

Room to improve rounds out the top 5 - 859,000 people watched Daniel and Majella O'Donnell have their home renovated in February.

A combined number of 1,695,500 people tuned in to the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Finals.

Mrs Brown's Boys - Exotic Mammy had 688,000 viewers when it aired on RTE 1 on Christmas Day.