The Least Popular Emoji
Twitter users have launched a campaign to lift the least popular emoji off the bottom off the rankings.
A twitter account called Least Used Emoji Bot announced that the cable car symbol had been the least used emoji in the past 77 days.
Upon hearing the tragic news, a twitter crusade was launched to propel the 'aerial tramway' symbol out of the bottom spot.
🚡 (Aerial tramway) has been the least used emoji for 77 days— Least Used Emoji Bot (@leastUsedEmoji) July 21, 2018
High profile accounts joined in and by 22 July, enough people had posted 'aerial tramway' to lift it off the bottom of the charts.
🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 19, 2018
🚡
🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡
🚡🚡 🚡🚡🚡🚡 🚡🚡
🚡🚡 🚡🚡🚡🚡 🚡🚡
🚡🚡 🚡🚡🚡🚡 🚡🚡
🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡
🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡🚡 https://t.co/MWNn1V4iN2
Other emojis that have failed to capture the imagination include the non drinkable water symbol and the passport control emoji.
Here are the ten least popular emojis: