Twitter users have launched a campaign to lift the least popular emoji off the bottom off the rankings.

A twitter account called Least Used Emoji Bot announced that the cable car symbol had been the least used emoji in the past 77 days.

Upon hearing the tragic news, a twitter crusade was launched to propel the 'aerial tramway' symbol out of the bottom spot.

🚡 (Aerial tramway) has been the least used emoji for 77 days — Least Used Emoji Bot (@leastUsedEmoji) July 21, 2018





High profile accounts joined in and by 22 July, enough people had posted 'aerial tramway' to lift it off the bottom of the charts.





Other emojis that have failed to capture the imagination include the non drinkable water symbol and the passport control emoji.

Here are the ten least popular emojis: