"The Middle Ground Has Changed"
Pro-choice campaigners are calling for a referendum this autumn on the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.
The Citizens Assembly recommended last month that the provision be replaced.
An Oireachtas Committee is being set up to examine the next steps, but there are fears this could delay a referendum further.
Juliette Gash reports;
Solidarity-PBP call for referendum on #repeal of 8th amendment after #CitizensAssembly @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/RJfykYojU6— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) May 2, 2017