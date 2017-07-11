The Most Watched YouTube Videos
Gangnam Style is no longer the most watched video on YouTube.
The song, which was memorably used by Ed Balls for a Strictly Come Dancing routine, has been overtaken by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's track See You Again.
Sorry by Justin Bieber is the third most watched clip on the streaming site.
Here's the top ten:
|1) Wiz Khalifa
|See You Again (ft Charlie Puth)
|2,895,373,709
|2) Psy
|Gangnam Style
|2,894,426,475
|3) Justin Bieber
|Sorry
|2,635,572,161
|4) Mark Ronson
|Uptown Funk (ft Bruno Mars)
|2,550,545,717
|5) Luis Fonsi
|Despacito (ft Daddy Yankee)
|2,482,502,747
|6) Taylor Swift
|Shake It Off
|2,248,761,095
|7) Enrique Iglesias
|Bailando
|2,232,756,228
|8) Maroon 5
|Sugar
|2,150,365,635
|9) Katy Perry
|Roar
|2,129,400,973
|10) Taylor Swift
|Blank Space
|2,101,607,657