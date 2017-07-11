Gangnam Style has been bumped off the top spot

Gangnam Style is no longer the most watched video on YouTube.

The song, which was memorably used by Ed Balls for a Strictly Come Dancing routine, has been overtaken by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's track See You Again.

Sorry by Justin Bieber is the third most watched clip on the streaming site.

Here's the top ten:

1) Wiz Khalifa See You Again (ft Charlie Puth) 2,895,373,709
2) Psy Gangnam Style 2,894,426,475
3) Justin Bieber Sorry 2,635,572,161
4) Mark Ronson Uptown Funk (ft Bruno Mars) 2,550,545,717
5) Luis Fonsi Despacito (ft Daddy Yankee) 2,482,502,747
6) Taylor Swift Shake It Off 2,248,761,095
7) Enrique Iglesias Bailando 2,232,756,228
8) Maroon 5 Sugar 2,150,365,635
9) Katy Perry Roar 2,129,400,973
10) Taylor Swift Blank Space 2,101,607,657