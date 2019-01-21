The official app for the Pope's 'Worldwide Prayer Network' has been launched.

The app's developers say "prayer is now easier as you can do it at anytime and anywhere".

Pope Francis unveiled his own user profile in 'Click to Pray' during the Sunday Angelus at St. Peter's Square.

The app has three categories, 'Pray with the Pope', 'Pray every day' and 'Pray with the network'.

By praying with the Pope users can go with him through his challenges of humanity and the mission of the Church.

The app has received plenty of good reviews so far.

After almost 2,000 of them on Google Play, it's gotten a 4.3 rating.