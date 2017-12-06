Time magazine has declared what it has described as 'the silence breakers' as its Person of the Year.

That's all of the women and men who've spoken out against alleged sexual abuse and harassment.

Singer Taylor Swift, actor Terry Crews, Ashley Judd & Rose McGowan, and an anonymous hospital worker are among those honoured.

US President Donald Trump, who was given the title last year, has been named as first runner up - followed by the likes of Chinese president Xi Jinping, special prosecutor Robert Mueller, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

It's not the first time a group has been awarded the annual Time accolade - past examples include 'the protester' in 2011 and 'Ebola fighters' in 2014.

Explaining this year's choice, Time's Lily Rothman writes: "For 2017, once again, Time's editors have found that there is no single person who sparked the cultural change that defined the year. And that’s part of what made that change so powerful. If the silence surrounding sexual harassment and assault had been broken by just one voice, the world may have been able to ignore it.

"But together, the hundreds who dared to speak up have started a movement that shaped 2017 — and that shows no sign of stopping."