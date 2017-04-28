Trump will mark his first one hundred days in office tomorrow and The Simpsons are celebrating his major accomplishments, which include increasing his twitter followers and lowering his golf handicap.

The video opens with the corpse of press secretary Sean Spicer hanging in the conference room, a sign pinned on him saying 'I QUIT' and Kellyanne Conway commenting: "I am not replacing him."

Trump has long been a target for The Simpsons, which all the way back in 2000 predicted a Trump presidency, and has lampooned the now-president several times since.