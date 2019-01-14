Since 2011 we have been hooked on all the drama in Westeros. Ned Stark's time at Winterfell seems like a lifetime ago and we still miss Khal Drogo with all our hearts.

HBO have finally revealed when the last ever season of Game Of Thrones will air. The show will return to our screens on April 14th 2019.

And just hours ago HBO released a new trailer for season 8:

We're not sure we're ready for the carnage the final season is sure to bring, but we need to know who will sit upon the Iron Throne.