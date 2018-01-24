A hotel in Kerry has been named the third best bargain hotel in the world.

Castlewood House in Dingle comes in behind the Lauriston Court in Wales and Hotel Villa Sirena in Italy in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for 2018.

The Killarney Park hotel is number one in Ireland, followed by Harvey's Point in Donegal and Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo.

Ballyfin in Co. Laois, comes seventh in the world's Top 25 small hotels.

Here are the top ten hotels in Ireland: