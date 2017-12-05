The Top Schools In Ireland
Holy Child School in Killiney, Co Dublin has come top of the league table for the proportion of students who went to college this year.
Cistercian College in Tipperary comes second, followed by Sandford Park in Ranelagh in Dublin.
Ten of the top twenty schools are fee paying, with an increase in the number of state-funded schools reporting 100 percent progression to third level.
Here's the top ten schools:
- Holy Child School, Killiney, Co.Dublin
- Cistercian College, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
- Sandford Park School, Ranelagh, D6
- Gonzaga College, D6
- Presentation College, Mardyke, Cork City
- Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ, Cnoc na Labhras, Luimneach
- The Teresian School, D4
- Coláiste Eoin, Blackrock, D4
- Christian BrothersCollege, Sidney Hill, Cork
- Ardscoil Rís, Bríd De Brún, NCR, Limerick