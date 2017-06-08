Millions of people are expected to turn out to vote today in the UK general election

Theresa May looks on course for a definitive victory over Jeremy Corbyn showing her party enjoying a 10-point lead over Labour.

Security has been increased at polling stations across the country following the recent terror attacks.

Superintendent Gavin Williams is in charge of policing the election in Wiltshire.

Meanwhile, Three more men have been arrested over the London Bridge terror attack.

Two were detained on a street in Ilford last night and the other was arrested at a home in the area.

Two of them are being questioned on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Meanwhile Borough Market is still shut following Saturday night's atrocity.

Chair of the Trustees - Donald Hyslop - hopes people will be able to feel positive again once it re-opens: