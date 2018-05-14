The US will open its new embassy in Jerusalem later.

Mr Trump announced the move last year, officially recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a decision that was not welcomed in many other parts of the world.

The move has angered Palestinians who don't recognise the city as Israel's capital and has sparked angry demonstrations in the Old City.

Jerusalem is of massive importance to Israelis and Palestinians, being a city sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Middle East experts say the move is unlikely to help the peace process.