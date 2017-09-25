Let's get real, we never got a fair run at summer.

We never really do.

But the past few days have delivered some glorious (and much needed) sunshine to our doorstep, with temperatures reaching a whopping 19 degrees, and we'll need to make the most of it before the winter coats are whipped out for the months to come.

Today, it is hotter in Dublin than it is in Venice (take that Italy), so this evening get out and enjoy this surprise sunshine, whether it's one last walk along the pier, one last ice cream with the kids, or one last early dinner outside.

Because winter is coming lads, and it's right around the corner, with low temperatures, wind and rain all forecast for later on this week.

*sobs