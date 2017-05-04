Part of the world's biggest telescope will be built in Birr in Offaly this summer.

The construction, which when finished will be the size of a football field, is being built by 20 graduates over June and July.

Costing around €1.5 million, the telescope will become part of a wider network of radio scopes which stretches from Poland across Europe called The I-Lofar Project. The total project will cost around €150 million.

Once completed the telescope will help the European Space Agency study solar flares, new stars and even look for little green men.

According to Peter Gallagher, Trinity College Astrophysicist and Head of Science at The European Space Agency, Birr Castle was chosen as the Irish location as from the 1840s until the 1920s it housed the largest telescope in the world.

Dermot and Dave caught up with Peter this morning & he told them all about the plans: