Sudan, the 43 year old Rhino has taken to Tinder to save his species.

The campaign called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World," by Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and the dating app, was set up after attempts to mate Sudan with the world's last two surviving females failed.

Conservationists are now hoping to raise $10m (€9.1m) to develop IVF methods for rhinos.

According to his Tinder bio, Sudan likes eating grass and rolling in mud. He also adds "I don't mean to be too forward, but the fate of my species literally depends on me" and that he "performs well under pressure".

In recent years poachers have hunted the Northern white rhino into near extinction and Sudan now has a team of armed bodyguards protecting him around the clock.

If you're not on Tinder though, or if he's swiped left, you can donate on the Sudans Page on the Ol Pejeta Conservancy website.