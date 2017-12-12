There will be a national day of action on homelessness on Saturday April 7th which

will see wide scale protests to highlight the crisis.

The national Homeless and Housing coalition - which includes several campaign groups

and charities - is also calling on the government to introduce a new housing policy

based on bringing vacant sites and properties into use.

The announcement coincided with a major concert to increase awareness.

Nicole Gernon reports:

Charities, trade unions and politicians held an alternative housing summit today, to call for a national emergency to be declared on homelessness.

Recent figures show that almost 8,500 people were in emergency accommodation in October.

The national homeless and housing coalition wants several actions including regulation in the private rented sector and a new housing policy based on vacant sites and building social houses.

There'll also be a national day of action on Saturday April 7th and a number of smaller demonstrations to prepare in the meantime.

The announcement came as the mynameis campaign held a major concert on Dublin's Molesworth st to highlight the crisis, featuring Glen Hansard, Frances Black and Emmet Kirwan among others.