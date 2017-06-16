There's No Hope For Terrorism On Facebook
Facebook is using artificial intelligence to prevent terrorist content appearing on its website.
In a blog post the social media network announced it's using A-I to identify and remove such content before other users see it.
The technology is already used to block child abuse images from Facebook and other sites like You Tube.
Today FM's Susan Keogh's been speaking to Editor of Silicon Republic John Kennedy about the move:
‘We want #Facebook to be a hostile place for terrorists’ #AI #counterterrorism https://t.co/seSwcL8HUg— SiliconRepublic (@siliconrepublic) June 16, 2017