Parts of Leinster are officially suffering a drought.

Once today's temperatures reach 25 degrees or higher, we can also accurately call the warm spell a 'heatwave'.

Yesterday, the highest temperature was in Shannon Airport yesterday at almost 31 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures around the country will generally range between 25 and 28 degrees today - rising to over 30 degrees in some inland areas.

No rain is forecast for the week ahead, apart from possible thundery downpours at the weekend.

The situation has led to concerns for farmers, who are worried they won't be able to save enough fodder for next winter due to current demand.

Farmers Journal news correspondent Odile Evans explained that a drought "is where you have less than 75mm of soil moisture" - adding that that level has been reached in parts of Leinster.

Irish Water, meanwhile, is continuing to monitor the situation as demand remains critically high.

Members of the public have been urged to conserve water, while some water restrictions are in place in parts of Galway, Athlone, Laois and Westmeath.

Hot, dry weather set to continue according to @MetEireann. Please #ConserveWater where you can at home and at work. See https://t.co/UuDeGOlXSf for tips and advice on how to reduce your water supply #IrishWater https://t.co/iQ29FLpT2h — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 27, 2018

The current weather situation has also led to fires in Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and other parts of the country.

A red warning for forest fires was issued earlier this week, and the high temperatures and lack of rainfall means the risk of blazes continues.