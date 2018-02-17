The British Prime Minister's told a security conference in Munich that the UK faces a host of new and growing threats.

Theresa May says it's also growing increasingly difficult to combat those threats.

She says she wants to continue to work closely with the EU on security after Brexit:

The British Prime Minister is also going to call for a new UK/EU security treaty.

She's warning against the EU allowing "rigid institutional restrictions" or "deep seated ideology" to impede security.

Speaking yesterday - the prime minister said Brexit will have no effect on Britain's dedication to keeping peace in Europe.