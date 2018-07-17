The British Prime Minister is facing a number of key votes in the House of Commons later over Brexit.

A trade bill will be debated this afternoon, followed by more high-stakes votes this evening.

There is growing concern over the impact political instability in Britain could have on Brexit negotiations.

The British government narrowly avoided defeat in the House of Commons last night by backing a series of amendments by pro-Brexit MPs.

However, significant concerns have now been voiced over the potential impact on Northern Ireland - including plans for a backstop deal to prevent a hard border.

Some of the amendments were passed by only three votes.

Fianna Fáil claimed last night's votes effectively render the recent proposals for a 'soft Brexit' agreed by Mrs May's cabinet 'redundant'.

Hardline Brexiteers won last evening's Westminster vote because of Sinn Fein abstentionism. Anti Brexit majority in Northern Ireland not represented in any forum.Durkan,Ritchie,and Mcdonnell would have defeated that damaging vote for Ireland. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 17, 2018

The party's Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers argued: "This move is the latest in a series of position changes by the British government and has cast doubt over the ability of the negotiations to deliver on a legally binding backstop."

Sinn Féin's leader in the North Michelle O'Neill insisted the Irish government must now seek “cast iron guarantees” on the Brexit backstop.

Separately, Vote Leave - the main group that campaigned for a Leave vote in the Brexit referendum - has been fined and referred to British police for breaking electoral law.

Picture by: John Linton/PA Wire/PA Images

The British Electoral Commission found that more than £675,000 (€760,000) spent by a group called BeLeave should instead have been declared by Vote Leave.

The commission says that Vote Leave group ultimately exceeded its legal spending limit of £7 million (€7.88 million) by just under £500,000 (€563,000).