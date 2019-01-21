Theresa May's set to unveil her Brexit 'plan B' today.

It comes only days after MPs in the House of Commons overwhelmingly rejected her EU withdrawal deal.

Theresa May's trying to win over many Conservatives who are against the so-called Irish 'backstop'.

She'll also need the support of the DUP, which props up her government.

Theresa May. Picture by: Tim Ireland/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Reports over the weekend suggested the British prime minsiter was looking for a bilateral treaty with Ireland that would mean the backstop could be left out of the withdrawal deal.

However, that's been ruled out by the Irish government - which has insisted there can be no budging on the backstop.

Any changes or new deal would also need the support of the EU itself, which has firmly supported the Irish stance.

In Westminster, some MPs will attempt to ambush Mrs May with votes that would take even more control away from her government.

One amendment being put down would, if approved, give parliament the power to back an extension to Article 50 beyond the current March deadline.

Another is designed to see if there's any deal - such as a Norway-style arrangement or a second Brexit referendum - that could receive the support of a majority in parliament.

Leaders across Europe, meanwhile, will have their attention turned towards Westminster this afternoon as Mrs May reveals her next steps.