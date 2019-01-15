The British government is expected to see an historic defeat when MPs there vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal later.

Analysis suggests she'll lose by more than 200 votes.

If this happens, she'll have just days to present a plan B.

She's appealed to MPs to take a "second look" at her agreement, despite admitting it was not perfect and was a compromise.

Mrs May is expected to make a statement immediately after the vote - and is likely to pledge to go back to Brussels to try to win legally-binding guarantees on the Irish backstop.

But opposition leaders, with the support of remainers, are likely to call on her to delay the UK's divorce from the EU by asking for an extension of the Article 50 process.

Meanwhile MEPs have signed a letter to the British public, asking them to reconsider their decision to leave the bloc.

The message, organised by Austrian MEP Josef Weidenholzer and signed by 129 colleagues, says they believe there is support for a second referendum as they have "growing anxiety at the unfolding of Brexit disaster".

The letter goes on: "Indeed, should the UK decide to withdraw the article 50 letter received by the President of the European Council, then we as members of the European Parliament would support it."