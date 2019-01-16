Theresa May's government has survived a no confidence vote.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn put forward the motion last night after Mrs May's Brexit deal suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Commons.

However, MPs rejected the no confidence motion by 325 votes to 306.

#NoConfidenceMotion defeated by 325 to 306 a majority of 19 — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) January 16, 2019

Mrs May secured the support of the DUP and the Conservative party - including rebel members of her own party that had voted against her in a separate confidence motion last month.

The British prime minister has now started meeting with opposition leaders to discuss the way forward in the Brexit process.

In a speech outside 10 Downing Street tonight, she said: "Over two and a half years later, it's time for us to come together, put the national interest first and deliver on the referendum."

However, she's yet to meet with Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking after his no confidence motion was rejected, he told Mrs May to take the prospect of a no deal Brexit off the table before any talks begin.

Now that Theresa May's botched deal has been decisively rejected, the starting point for talks to break the Brexit deadlock must be that No Deal is taken off the table. pic.twitter.com/io3fRHOznO — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 16, 2019

Mr Corbyn has long called for a general election to try and break the Brexit impasse in parliament.

Today he accused Mrs May's government of being a 'zombie government' in the wake of last night's vote.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties have called on the Labour leader to support their calls for a second Brexit referendum: