A poll has found that 15 per cent of office staff believed there was a lack of clarity in the workplace about a dress code.

A survey of 2,000 men and women by TotalJobs.com has found that when workers dressed down, women were asked more often whether they were "tired" or "sick" than men.

The respondents were asked what they considered unacceptable items for work, and here's the top 5:

  1. Shorts (57 per cent)
  2. Hoodies/Tracksuits (52 per cent)
  3. Slogan T-Shirts (48 per cent)
  4. Hats (46 per cent)
  5. Flip-flops (41 per cent)