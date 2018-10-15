Names such as Ethel and Norman could soon die out as research reveals once popular names are quickly becoming extinct.

According to Ancestry.ie, In 1917 over 11,000 new-born girls were given the name Mary, but that dropped drastically to just 64 girls in 2017.

John was the most popular boys name in 1917 but by 2017 it had fallen to 22nd most popular

Names including Ethel, Sheila, Garrett and Herbert are among those that have officially become 'extinct', meaning none were recorded in the last five birth records.

Boys names such as William and Patrick have fallen by 96% and 95% respectively. Alongside this, girls names such as Ellen, Elizabeth and Annie have fallen by 97%, 96% and 95% respectively.